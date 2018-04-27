Upgrades underway at Bays Mountain Park

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) - Major upgrades are underway at a site that's become a landmark for one of the Tri-Cities.



Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport is now seeing some pretty critical improvements taking place.

Douglas Dockter spent Friday morning with his granddaughters at Bays Mountain, a place they know well.

"We take them out very often, maybe a couple times a month anyway," Dockter said. "It's our special outing."

The site is seeing some major upgrades.

"We have action taking place in a significant way that will help us to improve the visitor experience here at Bays Mountain Park," Cole said.

Happening now, maintenance and repair to the 100-year-old dam. It was last updated close to 30 years ago.

"What we're doing this time is specifically cleaning out the existing grout around the stone work. In some cases, re-pointing the stone," said Cole. "It's really a marvel at its age to be in as wonderful of shape as it is, but we want to make sure it stays that way."

Also underway, re-doing the lower level Nature Center restrooms, ones that are as old as the park itself.

"These will help us meet ADA accessibility requirements," said Cole.

Projects still to come include repaving the main entry road, new carpeting in the Nature Center, adding way-finding signage and about 50 additional parking spots to help fix a big parking problem Bays Mountain has on busy days.

"These are tremendously significant. These upgrades, I think we can all agree, are needed," Cole said.

All of these upgrades should total close to $2 million. That's money that Cole says the City of Kingsport set aside last year for Bays Mountain Park.



Work on the dam should be done by the fall, and the lower level restrooms should be complete in a few weeks.

Other projects will be staged throughout the next year.

