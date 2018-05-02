Update: Incumbent Dexter Lunceford wins Carter County sheriff's race

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CARTER COUNTY, TN - Update:

According to unofficial election results incumbent Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford beat out challenger Rocky Croy by more than one thousand votes. Lunceford told News Channel 11,“I appreciate it, I appreciate your support. It tells me that we have been doing something right...and four years gives you a report card and people voted on my report card”

----

In Carter County, there are two Republican candidates hoping to serve as sheriff. Those two candidates are, incumbent Dexter Lunceford who has been in office since 2014 and retired deputy Rocky Croy.

Sheriff Lunceford grew up in the Fish Springs community in Carter County, Tennessee. He gan his career with the Carter County Sheriff's office in 1984 and also worked with the Johnson City Police Department. He worked as a Tennessee Highway Patrolman for over 20 years.

Rocky Croy retired from the Carter County Sheriff's Office in October of 2017 to become a candidate for sheriff. He began his career with the department in 1983 working as a dispatcher, patrol deputy, jail officer, and criminal investigator. He is from the Range community of Carter County, Tennessee.

The winner will face independent candidate Steve Stevenson in the general election.