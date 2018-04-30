Two people taken to hospital after house fire in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Johnson City firefighters spent hours on the scene of a house fire Sunday evening.

Johnson City's Fire Chief Jim Stables was at the home on Cresland Drive when our crews arrived Sunday.

According to Stables firefighters arrived just after 2:40p.m. to find most of the home was already engulfed in flames.

"There were two occupants that were transported precautionarily to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation," Stables said.

Stables said they were able to get control of the fire just after 4:30p.m.adding they had multiple challenges with the fire including wind, and the structure itself.

"We did have roof collapse, we also had floor collapse...in the middle section of the front part of this home, the roof is basically gone...no firefighters were trapped, no people were trapped inside, we're really blessed in that regard," Stables said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.