Two people taken to hospital after house fire in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Johnson City firefighters spent hours on the scene of a house fire Sunday evening.
Johnson City's Fire Chief Jim Stables was at the home on Cresland Drive when our crews arrived Sunday.
According to Stables firefighters arrived just after 2:40p.m. to find most of the home was already engulfed in flames.
"There were two occupants that were transported precautionarily to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation," Stables said.
Stables said they were able to get control of the fire just after 4:30p.m.adding they had multiple challenges with the fire including wind, and the structure itself.
"We did have roof collapse, we also had floor collapse...in the middle section of the front part of this home, the roof is basically gone...no firefighters were trapped, no people were trapped inside, we're really blessed in that regard," Stables said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tennessee safety regulator fines Eastman following Oct. 2017 explosions
- AMBER alert issued for missing Roanoke children believed to be in 'extreme danger'
- East Tennessee woman gets six-year sentence for animal cruelty
- Police identify motorcyclist killed in Kingsport crash
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tonight @ 6pm: How to stop unwanted calls New
The Federal Communications Commission says billions of robocalls are made each month. But there are ways to block themRead More »
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Updated TDOT: Interstate 81 reopens at Exit 63 after fire reported in median
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports Interstate 81 is closed in both directions near Exit 63. That's the exit for Tri-Cities Airport.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Updated Multiple crews responding to fire at Butler lumber yard
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a lumber yard in Johnson County. According to dispatch, Shoun Lumber on George Shoun Lane in Butler is on fire.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AMBER alert issued for missing Roanoke children believed to be in 'extreme danger'
The Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for two missing Roanoke children who are believed to be in "extreme danger."Read More »