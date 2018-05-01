Local

TVA: Berm construction at Boone Dam nearing completion

By: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: May 01, 2018 01:21 PM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 05:03 PM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - The Tennessee Valley Authority says construction of both upstream and downstream berms at Boone Dam are nearing completion.

TVA officials said on Tuesday 230,000 tons of rock, sourced locally, were used to stabilize both sides of the earthen embankment. 

TVA says work on what they call a composite seepage barrier is set to get underway this fall.  

“This work has been done in preparation for the very large, heavy equipment that will be brought in on top of the dam during cutoff wall construction,” said Project Manager Sam Vinson.  He said that TVA is currently “in procurement for the cutoff wall contractor” which is the primary element for the composite seepage barrier. “We anticipate that the partner will begin preparatory work on site this fall,” he said.

In just a few months, the team at Boone Dam will be making final preparations for the next phase of construction. 

TVA also says the completion date for repairs at Boone Dam is still on track for 2022.

According to Vinson, “a more definitive schedule estimate will be provided once the cut-off wall contractor is in place this fall.”

