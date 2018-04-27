Tri-Cities World War II and Korean War veterans take Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- For many of the twenty veterans heading to Washington D.C. this weekend, it's the first time seeing the monuments built to honor them.
Friday morning dozens of people gathered to send off 10 World War II veterans and 10 Korean War veterans heading to Washington D.C. through a program called Honor Flight.
We met Korean War veteran Willie Ogden who served in the Air Force for over two decades. We asked him what he is most looking forward to about heading to D.C.
"To be with the military guys again and we all have the same ambition to see the different things, the monuments and things in our honor, I have never seen anything like that," Ogden said.
While on the trip, the veterans will see the changing of the guards at Arlington National Cemetery and the World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War memorials.
Josh Smith talked with a 92 year old World War II veteran who is on the Honor Flight. Check out his story here.
The veterans will return from D.C. on Sunday.
