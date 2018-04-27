Tri-Cities woman honored for her work to help veterans
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - Local woman who makes patriotic quilts for veterans is honored by the Tennessee General Assembly.
Pat Martin is a retired seamstress from Gray Tennessee who spends her extra time making patriotic quilts and giving them away to veterans as a way to thank them for their service. She has already handed out 200 quilts and plans to give out many more.
"I've got about 15 that are ready to quilt, ... that are pieced together, they're ready to be quilted. So yeah, I'm working on some all the time" said Martin.
News Channel 11 first learned about Martin's efforts a year and a half ago with her chance encounter with a Vietnam vet in a grocery store parking lot. Here is a link to that story.
