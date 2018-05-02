THP: Pedestrian critically injured while directing traffic near South Holston Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports a woman who was directing traffic was critically injured on Tuesday after a crash on Highway 421 in Sullivan County.
The crash involved multiple vehicles and it happened at the intersection of Knob Park Road, near South Holston Lake.
Teresa Diana Miller, age 50 of Blountville, was reportedly standing in the southbound lane of Highway 421 directing traffic for a paving company as crews unloaded equipment.
Miller was reportedly struck by a 2014 Kia Sedona driven by 82-year-old Johnie Harold Pope, of Abingdon, VA.
The impact reportedly caused the Miller to be "propelled in the air" and land in front of a 1998 Ford Expedition. The report lists the Miller as the owner of the Expedition.
According to a report, Pope struck the back of the Expedition, causing the SUV to hit Miller.
Miller is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital. According to a report, she was responsive and speaking at the emergency room.
In addition to THP, Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies and volunteer firefighters responded to the crash.
Troopers closed the road temporarily to investigate the crash.
Charges are pending in the crash.
Keep checking WJHL.com, News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities for more information.
Previous
Update: Incumbent Dexter Lunceford wins
Next
Pal's Photo in a Flash winner April 30th
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Local Headlines
-
U.S. Forestry Service investigating 40+ acre fire in Carter County
The U.S. Forestry Service is currently investigating a fire burning in Carter County.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Warm-Up Continues
Sunny and Warm with extra humidity means summer warmth through the weekRead More »
-
Science Hill beats Elizabethton 10-0 in 5 innings
Toppers for the second night in a row hold their opponents scorelessRead More »
-
Former Dobyns-Bennett basketball player McKale Foreman transfers from Chattanooga
This past season foreman averaged 10 points, 2 assist and 2 rebounds in 35 mins. of action.Read More »
-
Sheriff Wayne Anderson wins primary; faces Independent opponent
With fifty percent of the vote, Wayne Anderson won the Republican primary.Read More »
-
Joe Grandy wins Washington County Mayoral Primary by narrow margin
Joe Grandy won the Republican Washington County Mayoral Primary by just 158 votes Tuesday night.Read More »