THP: Pedestrian critically injured while directing traffic near South Holston Lake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports a woman who was directing traffic was critically injured on Tuesday after a crash on Highway 421 in Sullivan County.



The crash involved multiple vehicles and it happened at the intersection of Knob Park Road, near South Holston Lake.



Teresa Diana Miller, age 50 of Blountville, was reportedly standing in the southbound lane of Highway 421 directing traffic for a paving company as crews unloaded equipment.



Miller was reportedly struck by a 2014 Kia Sedona driven by 82-year-old Johnie Harold Pope, of Abingdon, VA.



The impact reportedly caused the Miller to be "propelled in the air" and land in front of a 1998 Ford Expedition. The report lists the Miller as the owner of the Expedition.



According to a report, Pope struck the back of the Expedition, causing the SUV to hit Miller.



Miller is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital. According to a report, she was responsive and speaking at the emergency room.



In addition to THP, Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies and volunteer firefighters responded to the crash.



Troopers closed the road temporarily to investigate the crash.



Charges are pending in the crash.



