SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a multiple vehicle crash, involving a pedestrian, in Sullivan County.



The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 421 and Knob Park Road. That is near South Holston Lake.



Not much information was immediately available but a WJHL photographer on scene saw Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies as well as volunteer firefighters.



Highway 421 in that area is closed. THP asked drivers to avoid the area while the investigation is being conducted.



Very few details about this have been released at this time.



