THP investigating multiple car crash, involving pedestrian, near South Holston Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a multiple vehicle crash, involving a pedestrian, in Sullivan County.
The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 421 and Knob Park Road. That is near South Holston Lake.
Not much information was immediately available but a WJHL photographer on scene saw Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies as well as volunteer firefighters.
Highway 421 in that area is closed. THP asked drivers to avoid the area while the investigation is being conducted.
Very few details about this have been released at this time.
Keep checking WJHL.com, News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities for more information.
Previous
Two candidates face-off in Carter...
Next
Pal's Photo in a Flash winner April 30th
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ex-Richmond guard Fore heading to Vols as graduate transfer New
Fore made 29 starts for Richmond this past season and averaged 11 points 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 32.1 minutes.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elite OL Morris picks Vols, ready to be 'face of this program' New
Four-star offensive lineman Wanya Morris of Loganville, Ga., a top-50 prospect nationally, goes in-depth on his decision to commit to Tennessee on TuesdayRead More »
-
Men's tennis draws No. 3 Ohio State in NCAA Tournament New
ETSU will play the third overall seed, Ohio StatRead More »
-
BLOG: Follow our hashtag #WJHLVotes New
(WJHL) - News Channel 11 has set up camp at election offices all over the Tri-Cities. And we are in your corner tracking the latest race results. Make sure to follow us on social media and track us using our hashtag #WJHLVotes.Read More »
-
Bristol, Va., city council winners New
BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) - Bristol, Va., voters gave one veteran council member a second term, gave another member who was appointed to fill a vacancy his first full term and approved one newcomer to the city's governing council.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pal's Photo in a Flash winner May 1st
Enter our Pal’s Photo in a Flash contest by emailing your best photo to wininaflash@wjhl.com, please include your first and last name.Read More »