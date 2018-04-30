Tennessee safety regulator fines Eastman following Oct. 2017 explosions
KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) - News Channel 11 has obtained state documents that reveal Eastman was fined $2400 by the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
This stems from their investigation following explosions at the Kingsport plant on October 4, 2017.
The fine was issued April 2, 2018, and state documents reveal the fine must be paid by Wednesday, May 2.
TOSHA investigators cited four "serious" violations in their investigation -- but only fined Eastman for one of them.
Those violations included not performing inspections and tests on process equipment.
News Channel 11 is following this story. We'll post more details as soon as they become available.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- TDOT: Interstate 81 reopens at Exit 63 after fire reported in median
- Tonight @ 6pm: How to stop unwanted calls
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear And Chilly Tonight But A Beautiful Week Ahead!
- Tennessee safety regulator fines Eastman following Oct. 2017 explosions
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tonight @ 6pm: How to stop unwanted calls New
The Federal Communications Commission says billions of robocalls are made each month. But there are ways to block themRead More »
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Updated TDOT: Interstate 81 reopens at Exit 63 after fire reported in median
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports Interstate 81 is closed in both directions near Exit 63. That's the exit for Tri-Cities Airport.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Updated Multiple crews responding to fire at Butler lumber yard
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a lumber yard in Johnson County. According to dispatch, Shoun Lumber on George Shoun Lane in Butler is on fire.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AMBER alert issued for missing Roanoke children believed to be in 'extreme danger'
The Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for two missing Roanoke children who are believed to be in "extreme danger."Read More »