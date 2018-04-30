Tennessee safety regulator fines Eastman following Oct. 2017 explosions

Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) - News Channel 11 has obtained state documents that reveal Eastman was fined $2400 by the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration.



This stems from their investigation following explosions at the Kingsport plant on October 4, 2017.



The fine was issued April 2, 2018, and state documents reveal the fine must be paid by Wednesday, May 2.



TOSHA investigators cited four "serious" violations in their investigation -- but only fined Eastman for one of them.



Those violations included not performing inspections and tests on process equipment.



News Channel 11 is following this story. We'll post more details as soon as they become available.

