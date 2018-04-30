TDOT: Interstate 81 reopens at Exit 63 after fire reported in median
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports Interstate 81 has reopened in both directions near Exit 63. That's the Tri-Cities Airport exit.
Earlier this afternoon, TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi reported Interstate 81 at State Route 357 was closed in that area due to downed power lines causing a fire in the median.
Now the lanes have since reopened, but TDOT reported around 3:25 p.m. EDT, traffic was backed up a few miles due to the incident earlier in the day at Mile Marker 63.
