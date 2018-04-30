TDOT: Interstate 81 reopens at Exit 63 after fire reported in median

Source-Tennessee Dept. of Transportation (Source: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

Source-Tennessee Dept. of Transportation (Source: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports Interstate 81 has reopened in both directions near Exit 63. That's the Tri-Cities Airport exit.



Earlier this afternoon, TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi reported Interstate 81 at State Route 357 was closed in that area due to downed power lines causing a fire in the median.



Now the lanes have since reopened, but TDOT reported around 3:25 p.m. EDT, traffic was backed up a few miles due to the incident earlier in the day at Mile Marker 63.

Update: All lanes are back open on I-81 in Sullivan County, but traffic is backing a few miles in each direction following earlier incident at MM 63. pic.twitter.com/EjNoKpPYiw — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 30, 2018

I-81 is closed in both directions at Exit 63 (SR 357) in Sullivan County. Power lines have been downed, causing a fire in the median. pic.twitter.com/o7YIWO27F4 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 30, 2018



