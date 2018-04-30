Local

TDOT: Interstate 81 reopens at Exit 63 after fire reported in median

By: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 02:35 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 04:03 PM EDT

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) -  The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports Interstate 81 has reopened in both directions near Exit 63. That's the Tri-Cities Airport exit. 

Earlier this afternoon, TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi reported Interstate 81 at State Route 357  was closed in that area due to downed power lines causing a fire in the median. 

Now the lanes have since reopened, but TDOT reported around 3:25 p.m. EDT,  traffic was backed up a few miles due to the incident earlier in the day at Mile Marker 63. 


 

 


 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Local Headlines

Latest Videos