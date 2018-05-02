Sheriff's office: Kingsport car chase ends in crash; 3 injured
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - A suspect is facing multiple charges after a chase ended in a crash, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the suspect and his two passengers suffered major injuries in the crash.
Around 11:30 a.m., a deputy reportedly spotted the driver, 19-year-old Daniel Skeens, traveling on Blackmoore Street in Kingsport.
Skeens, according to deputies, is wanted on felony charges in Sullivan County. Deputies said when they initiated a traffic stop, Skeens refused to stop.
SCSO reports Skeens was traveling at a high speed and crashed into an electrical pole in the 1700 block of Granby Road in Kingsport.
All three in the car were taken to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment. The sheriff's office reports they have major injuries.
Charges are pending in the case and an investigation is underway.
