"Share the Love" check presented to Crossroads Medical Mission
BRISTOL, TN - Wallace Subaru in Bristol was sharing the money today as they presented Crossroads Medical Mission with a check for $15,352 from their annual "Share the Love" event.
This is the fifth year Crossroads Medical Mission has been the Share the Love beneficiary. All told, the organization has received more than $50,000 from Wallace Subaru and its corporate entity, Subaru Motors America, through this program.
"We don't know what we could do without Wallace of Bristol, Subaru and this type of event, "Share the Love" event to help out, so we're very appreciative for what they've done for us over the last three years,", Crossroads Medical Mission Chairman Jerry Kirk said.
Crossroads Medical Mission is a local nonprofit that provides free basic medical services to the underserved in our community. They care for nearly 3,000 individuals each year, providing more than $1.5 million in quality primary medical services at no cost to its patients; and more than 80 percent of its funding comes from local resources.
Kirk added, "It has essentially paid for lab work for our under-insured or uninsured patients, it has provided lab work for that. It means a lot for our patients so it goes a long way."
Nationally, Subaru's "Share the Love" event donated $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from Nov. 21, 2017 through Jan. 2 of this year. Subaru Motors America has donated nearly $20 million to charitable causes since the program's inception four years ago.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
Fire destroys Big Stone Gap home
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) - An abandoned house was destroyed after an overnight fire in Big Stone Gap.Read More »
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Robotics competition in Kingsport gives students real life experience
A national underwater robotics competition was held in Kingsport Saturday.Read More »
-
-
Volunteers roll up their sleeves Saturday for Day of Service in Warriors' Path State Park
Volunteers rolled up their sleeves Saturday morning in Kingsport to give back to the community.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hundreds gather for Power of Play 5K in Bristol, TN Saturday
Runners and walkers of all ages gathered in Bristol Saturday morning for the Power of Play 5K.Read More »