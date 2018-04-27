"Share the Love" check presented to Crossroads Medical Mission

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRISTOL, TN - Wallace Subaru in Bristol was sharing the money today as they presented Crossroads Medical Mission with a check for $15,352 from their annual "Share the Love" event.

This is the fifth year Crossroads Medical Mission has been the Share the Love beneficiary. All told, the organization has received more than $50,000 from Wallace Subaru and its corporate entity, Subaru Motors America, through this program.

"We don't know what we could do without Wallace of Bristol, Subaru and this type of event, "Share the Love" event to help out, so we're very appreciative for what they've done for us over the last three years,", Crossroads Medical Mission Chairman Jerry Kirk said.

Crossroads Medical Mission is a local nonprofit that provides free basic medical services to the underserved in our community. They care for nearly 3,000 individuals each year, providing more than $1.5 million in quality primary medical services at no cost to its patients; and more than 80 percent of its funding comes from local resources.

Kirk added, "It has essentially paid for lab work for our under-insured or uninsured patients, it has provided lab work for that. It means a lot for our patients so it goes a long way."

Nationally, Subaru's "Share the Love" event donated $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from Nov. 21, 2017 through Jan. 2 of this year. Subaru Motors America has donated nearly $20 million to charitable causes since the program's inception four years ago.

