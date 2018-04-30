Local

Roof destroyed in Carter Co. house fire

By: Jordan Moore

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 10:16 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2018 10:16 PM EDT

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Firefighters in Carter County responded to a home on Sparks Road just before 1p.m. Sunday.

Lieutenant Craig Malone with the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department said by the time firefighters got to the home there were flames coming through the center of the roof, estimating 75 percent of the home was damaged.

Malone said no injuries were reported.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Local Headlines

Latest Videos