Roof destroyed in Carter Co. house fire

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Firefighters in Carter County responded to a home on Sparks Road just before 1p.m. Sunday.

Lieutenant Craig Malone with the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department said by the time firefighters got to the home there were flames coming through the center of the roof, estimating 75 percent of the home was damaged.

Malone said no injuries were reported.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.