Road closes after police pursuit, crash in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) - A person was taken to the hospital following a car crash in Jonesborough this afternoon.
A witness says two unmarked police cars were chasing the car before the wreck.
The witness told News Channel 11 the car was going very fast when it ran into a power pole near the intersection of Old Jonesborough Road and Sycamore Drive.
A person was thrown from that car and taken to the hospital via ambulance.
Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Washington County Sheriff's Office were on the scene investigating the crash.
A THP crash report said that Jonesborough police were pursuing the vehicle when the driver wrecked.
The report also said the injuries to the driver were not life-threatening.
When our reporter left the scene, the car was being taken away by a tow truck.
Washington County, TN dispatchers report the 4000 block of Old Jonesborough Road at Sycamore Drive is closed as Brightridge works to replace the power pole.
News Channel 11 is following this story and we will post more details as soon as they become available.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
