Report cites 'rodent droppings' on dough trays at Boones Creek Domino's
GRAY, TN (WJHL) - A viral photo of what appears to be rat droppings on pizza dough prompted health inspectors to visit a Washington County, TN restaurant.
News Channel 11 obtained a health inspection report that cited "excessive rodent activity" at a Dominos restaurant in Boones Creek.
The restaurant is located at 2694 Boones Creek Road in Gray, TN.
The Department of Health reports health inspectors visited the facility on Wednesday morning to investigate "numerous complaints" about rodent activity.
During the inspection, health specialists noted seeing "numerous rodent droppings on floors, on shelving in the toilet room and on boxes and shelving the walk-in cooler."
Inspectors said they looked through all the trays of dough and found 14 trays contaminated with rodent droppings, either in the tray or in the raw dough.
A health inspection report says the contaminated trays of dough were immediately discarded into the garbage.
While inspectors were at the restaurant, a Domino's delivery truck arrived with trays of dough. Inspectors said they found no evidence of rodent droppings in the delivery.
In addition, the health inspection report says area management called in an exterminator on the mornings of May 1 and 2, while management was there.
The inspector reported seeing glue boards in the facility and invoices from the pest control's visit.
Area management reportedly told inspectors the exterminator normally visits at night when no one is present.
During the inspection, the DOH said employees were cleaning the shelving and floors.
The Dominos facility received a health inspection of score of 86. We've included the report in this story.
News Channel 11 reached out to Dominos area management who then referred us to corporate.
The photo was posted on the social media site Reddit earlier this week and has received hundreds of comments.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Police: 1 killed after shooting at Opry Mills Mall; Gunman in custody
- Family, investigators seek answers 30 years after Sullivan County unsolved murder
- THP investigating crash involving Washington County, TN school bus
- Past health inpections reveal prior rodent issues at Domino's
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Local Headlines
-
Boy Scouts change name, include girls in 'Scouts BSA' program coming Feb. 2019
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Boy Scouts of America made a major announcement this week that the name of one of their staple programs is changing.Read More »
-
Past health inpections reveal prior rodent issues at Domino's
Domino's Corporate Headquarters is speaking out for the first time since a photo went viral on the website Reddit. The person who posted the photo claims to be an employee at the Domino's on Boones Creek Road in Johnson City. They said it is a picture of uncooked pizza dough covered in rodent droppings.Read More »
-
Family, investigators seek answers 30 years after Sullivan County unsolved murder
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - 34 years - that's how long a Sullivan County family has waited to find out who killed their loved one.Read More »
-
THP investigating crash involving Washington County, TN school bus
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Five Oaks Road.Read More »
-
Report cites 'rodent droppings' on dough trays at Boones Creek Domino's
News Channel 11 has obtained a health inspection report that cited "excessive rodent activity" at a Dominos restaurant in Boones Creek.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pal's Photo in a Flash winner May 3rd
Enter our Pal’s Photo in a Flash contest by emailing your best photo to wininaflash@wjhl.com, please include your first and last name.Read More »