Police identify motorcyclist killed in Kingsport crash

By: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 12:33 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 12:37 PM EDT

KINGSPORT, TN  (WJHL) -  The Kingsport Police Department has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash this weekend involving a car. 

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. in front of the Sunoco gas station located at 4001 Memorial Boulevard.   

Police said a 1998 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old Ronald L. Burke, was traveling west on Memorial Boulevard and approaching the intersection of Glenwood Street when a 1996 Buick Park Avenue sedan, driven by an 88-year-old woman, turned in from of him.  

Burke died as a result of the crash, police said. 

Police said the driver of the Buick was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way and she was taken to a healthcare facility to be treated for minor injuries. 

Police said no other details about this crash will be released at this time. 





 

