Police identify motorcyclist killed in Kingsport crash

Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved Kingsport Police Department

Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved Kingsport Police Department

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) - The Kingsport Police Department has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash this weekend involving a car.



The crash happened on Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. in front of the Sunoco gas station located at 4001 Memorial Boulevard.



Police said a 1998 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old Ronald L. Burke, was traveling west on Memorial Boulevard and approaching the intersection of Glenwood Street when a 1996 Buick Park Avenue sedan, driven by an 88-year-old woman, turned in from of him.



Burke died as a result of the crash, police said.



Police said the driver of the Buick was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way and she was taken to a healthcare facility to be treated for minor injuries.



Police said no other details about this crash will be released at this time.











