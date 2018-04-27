Local

Overnight car crash in Scott Co. sends 1 to hospital

By: Sydney Cameron

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 09:07 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 09:07 AM EDT

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. - An early Friday morning car crash in Scott County sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

Captain Jim Benton with the Scott County Sheriff's Office said one car was involved in a wreck around the 1600 block of Bristol Highway. It happened around 3:45 a.m. on Friday.

The Weber City Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to assist the Hiltons Volunteer Fire Department.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

 

