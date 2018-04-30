Local

One person suffers burn on hands after Sullivan Co. house fire

By: Jordan Moore

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 10:43 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2018 10:43 PM EDT

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- One person was transported to the hospital after a house fire Sunday in Sullivan County.

According to Captain Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, a man suffered a burn to his hands after the fire at a home on Roberts Lane in Kingsport.

Details about the fire were limited but viewer submitted video showed what appeared to be the entire home, and a nearby vehicle in flames. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Local Headlines

Latest Videos