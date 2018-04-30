One person suffers burn on hands after Sullivan Co. house fire
KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- One person was transported to the hospital after a house fire Sunday in Sullivan County.
According to Captain Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, a man suffered a burn to his hands after the fire at a home on Roberts Lane in Kingsport.
Details about the fire were limited but viewer submitted video showed what appeared to be the entire home, and a nearby vehicle in flames.
