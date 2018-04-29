Officer Sean Cornett to be remembered at Dobyns-Bennett High School Sunday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Dozens of people will gather Sunday in Kingsport to remember the life of well-known School Resource Officer Sean Cornett.
Officer Cornett died suddenly earlier this month while he was on vacation.
He was a longtime school resource officer at Dobyns-Bennett High School and had been with the Kingsport Police Department since 2004.
Sunday, members of the community will have a chance to say goodbye to Officer Cornett.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Dobyns-Bennett High School dome in Kingsport.
A celebration of life service will then take place at 4 p.m.
Both events are open to the public.
A private graveside service will then take place this evening.
