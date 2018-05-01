Nine candidates running for Greene County Mayor in primary election

GREENE COUNTY, TN - Nine candidates are facing off in the race for Greene County Mayor.

Darrell Bryan has lived in Greeneville since 1973. He is running in the Republican Primary and filed his petition to run for mayor on January 2, 2018.

He was Greeneville's mayor for three terms and a two term alderman over the finance committee.

Bryan owned a radio station in Greeneville and was the first Executive Director of Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

He wants voters to know he believes communication is one of the bigger issues in the county. He wants to get information out to citizens to let them know what is going on, and wants to give them a voice on major issues.

He also wants to keep taxes low and believes the budget is another major problem in the county.

David A Foulks is a graduate of North Greene High School and works in the construction business, both commercial and residential. He has been a Pastor of Golden Gate Full Gospel Church since 1983. Foulks was also a Deputy Sheriff for several years with the Greene County Sheriff's Office. He is running in the Democratic Primary and filed his petition to run for mayor on February 14, 2018.

He believes taxes need to be lowered as well as government income. He said he wants to give 60% of his income back to taxpayers. Foulks also likes to help elderly and disabled people.

Richard Keller is married with three children. He has been a Certified Public Accountant in Greeneville for 20 years. He has never ran for or held office. Keller wants to see economic prosperity in Greene County by helping small businesses and workforce development. He is running for mayor in the Republican Primary and filed his petition to run on January 25, 2018. He wants to see the county succeed and believes his experience as a CPA will help him do the job well.

Kevin Morrison has been married for 21 years and has four children. He is a graduate from North Greene High School and East Tennessee State University. He was commissioned in the U.S. Army into the regular army infantry and served assignments around the world for nearly eight years. He was recruited to pharmaceutical sales in 1997. Morrison was elected to the Greene County Commission in 2002 and was re-elected in 2006. He also served for about seven months in 2016 after a commissioner died. Morrison ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2010. He is running in the Republican Primary and filed his petition to run on January 25, 2018. He believes his experience makes him a good candidate for mayor.

Brett Purgason is the son of Bob and Marsha Purgason who still reside in the same home he grew up in the Mosheim community.

He is a graduate of First Church of God Christian School, Walters State community college, and Tusculum College and a life-long Greene County resident. He is running in the Republican Primary and filed his petition on January 16, 2018. Purgason has been in the local commercial/ industrial contracting industry for over 20 years. He is the Treasurere and immediate past Chairman of the Greene County Republican Party, member of the Tusculum College Alumni Executive Board, member of the Freewill Baptist Family Ministries Executive Council and a member of the Greene County Partnership's Board of Directors. Purgason is also Chairman of the Town of Greeneville Standards Review Board and the founding board member of Tennesseans for Conservative Action.

Eddie Jennings has lived in Greene County most of his life. He has been married to his wife, Pat, for 27 years. Jennings is a retired truck driver and was on the road most of the time. When he retired, he saw what was going on in the county government and decided to run for commissioner. He has held that position for the past four years. He is running in the Republican Primary and filed his petition on December 27, 2017. Jennings wants to have open door meetings so citizens can have a voice. He wants to stop wasteful spending and wants to have less taxes and a smaller government.

If elected, Jennings is going to give around 15% of his salary back to citizens, specifically to the volunteer fire departments in the county.

Harvey Moore has lived in Greene County for 49 years. He is married with four children and nine grandchildren. He works for Greene County Schools. Moore has never ran for office, but decided to run this year because he wants to see change. He believes Greene County needs more businesses to cover expenses for tax dollars and wants to help the people. Moore is offering $30,000 of his pay for the next two years to give back to the county, if elected.

Zackery Neas is running in the Republican Primary and filed his petition on January 29, 2018.

Michael "Mike" Gregg is running in the Republican Primary and filed his petition on December 11, 2017.

News Channel 11 was unable to reach Gregg and Neas by phone.