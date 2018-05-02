Rusty Barnett defeats longtime mayor in Carter Co. primary
ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) - Voters essentially selected a new mayor in Carter County on Tuesday night.
Republican incumbent candidate Leon Humphrey lost to challenger Rusty Barnett. The men faced off in the Republican primary. Barnett got 3,679 votes to Humphrey's 2,955. Barnett has no Democratic or independent challengers for the August election.
Barnett is the deputy fire chief of Elizabethton. Immediately following his victory Tuesday night he told News Channel 11 that he is looking forward to everyone working together.
