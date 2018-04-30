Multiple crews responding to fire at Butler lumber yard
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN - Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a lumber yard in Johnson County. According to dispatch, Shoun Lumber on George Shoun Lane in Butler is on fire.
Sheriff Mike Reece tells News Channel 11 several fire crews from other counties have been called in to help battle the blaze.
Smoke can be seen from Johnson City, TN.
No other details are available at this time. We have a news team at the scene gathering details. We'll have a full report beginning on the news at 5:00 p.m.
