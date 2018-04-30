Man accused of child neglect, DUI after crash into Bristol, VA gas station

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) - A man is facing multiple charges related to a crash Sunday night in Bristol, VA.



Police said a driver failed to maintain control of his vehicle and drove off the road and struck Scooters Gas Station at 1710 King Mill Pike around 10:36 p.m.



According to Bristol, VA Police Department, a three-year-old was in the car. (Source: Bristol, VA Police Department) Kevin Thomas McCauley (Source: Bristol, VA Police Department)

(Source: Bristol, VA Police Department) Kevin Thomas McCauley (Source: Bristol, VA Police Department)

Child neglect, DUI crash in Bristol, VA

Kevin Thomas McCauley, age 24 of Bristol, VA, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence while transporting a person under 17 years of age, refusing to submit a breath test, felony child neglect, and driving on a suspended license.According to police, McCauley and the toddler were treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.He is expected to appear in court to answer to those charges on May 21 at 10:30 a.m.