Maintenance to cause road closures in Johnson City

By: Jonathan Motte

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 03:24 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 03:24 PM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - Johnson City Water and Sewer Services will begin performing sewer line maintenance along University Parkway this week.

Roads will be closed in the South Roan Street and Buffalo Street intersections during the following times:

  • University Parkway at South Roan Street intersection - Sunday, April 29th 6 am to 8 pm
  • University Parkway at Buffalo Street intersection - Tuesday May 1st  at 8:30 am to Thursday May 3rd  at 8 pm.
