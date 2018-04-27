Local woman arrested after giving police false information
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - Local police arrested a Johnson City woman after giving them false information regarding thefts of motor vehicle parts.
Johnson City police say they arrested Cassie D. Brady, 22 of 2458 Mint Hill Road and charged her with false reporting.
Earlier this month, local police officers questioned Brady about the identity of a suspect involved in the theft of motor vehicle parts in her apartment complex. The suspect was caught on camera entering Brady's apartment after the theft occurred.
Police say, Brady provided a name for the suspect but last week an arrest was made at her residence and the suspect from the theft was properly identified. After further investigation, police say that Brady provided false information hindering the investigation.
Brady is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
