Local

Local agencies participate in drug take back day

By: Justin Soto, Jordan Moore

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 11:59 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2018 05:44 AM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Saturday morning the Johnson City Police Department was just one of many drop off locations around our region for unwanted, expired, or unused medication.

It was all part of 'National Prescription Drug Take Back Day', a day organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In Johnson City alone, we were told more than 40 people came out to drop off medications. 

Several agencies around the region including Bristol, and Kingsport also held drug take back day events.
 

