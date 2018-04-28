Kingsport police investigate fatal crash involving car, motorcycle on Memorial Blvd

Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- One person is dead after a crash in Kingsport Saturday afternoon.

Kingsport Police officers responded to that crash around 1:15p.m. in the 4000 block of Memorial Boulevard.

According to KPD officials, that crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

Saturday afternoon Kingsport crash investigators from the traffic unit were still on site reconstructing the scene and analyzing the crash.

Police in Kingsport said the identity of the victim has not been released as they are still working to notify next of kin.

Even though traffic was moving along Memorial Boulevard near where that crash happened, Kingsport Police were still asking the public to avoid the area.

No further information about the crash was available Saturday afternoon.

