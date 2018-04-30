Kingsport community comes together to remember life of Officer Sean Cornett
KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- - An emotional Sunday afternoon as the Kingsport community said goodbye to a beloved member of their community.
It was a celebration of life, as family, friends and officers gathered to honor Officer Sean Cornett in the very place he spent the last 8 years of his life, as a school resource officer (SRO) at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
It comes just a week after Kingsport Police announced that Officer Cornett passed away while on vacation in Aruba.
He was 45 years old.
Kingsport Police Chief David Quillin was one of many people who gave words of comfort at the service Sunday.
Chief Quillin shared memories of their time together and the very day Officer Cornett became a Kingsport Police Officer. He said Officer Cornett had a huge smile on his face after he learned he had passed the written exam.
He described Officer Cornett as a man with an infectious smile.
Melissa Campbell said this May would have marked her 6 year anniversary with Officer Cornett.
"His heart was big enough for all of us and more. He never turned his back on a loved one," Campbell said. "He had an impact on all of us. He was and forever will be the love of my life and my soulmate."
Campbell said while the community is mourning the loss of Officer Cornett, he would want them to carry on.
"Strive to be like him: honest, courageous, non-judgemental and a friend to all," Campbell said. "I will love you forever Sean and I will always be here for the boys. Please watch over us all and we will see you again, when God is ready."
After the celebration of life service, Cornett was laid to rest in a private graveside service.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
