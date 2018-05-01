Kingsport bomb squad says 'all clear' after checking load on Bluff City trash truck
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - Police in Bluff City confirmed the Kingsport Bomb Squad was called in to investigate a load on a trash truck this afternoon.
Workers for the sanitation department said they picked up trash this morning on Lakeview Drive. They told police when they stopped off the side of the road to take a break, they saw what appeared to be a "pipe bomb" in the back of the truck with two wires coming out of each end.
Bluff City police told News Channel 11 Kingsport Bomb Squad was called in to check out the situation.
The bomb squad determined it was not a pipe bomb. The item, according to authorities appeared to be a homemade sensor device made out of PVC pipe and wire. The bomb squad said it x-rayed the item and determined it to not be a threat.
As authorities investigated the item, Lakeview drive from Bluff City Highway to the bridge was blocked off and detours were in place in that area.
