Joe Grandy wins Washington County Mayoral Primary by narrow margin

Joe Grandy won the Republican Washington County Mayoral Primary by just 158 votes Tuesday night.

"We were expecting it to be tight," Grandy said. "We worked hard. I was walking the streets, knocking on doors at 8 o'clock last night."

The county commissioner received 4,804 votes compared to 4,646 votes for former county commissioner Mark Ferguson and 3,176 votes for Johnson City Mayor David Tomita.

"It's huge a relief to me, I'll have to say that," Grandy said. "I just thank all the Washington County citizens that stepped up and honored me with getting through this election."

The race was as close at 58 votes at one point. The widest margin was 285 votes.

"Once we get moving forward, my goal is to unify the people, to get a common theme and a common plan together that everybody can understand and buy into," Grandy said.

When reached for comment Tuesday night, Ferguson said, "Joe Grandy's your mayor."

Grandy will now go on to face independent James Reeves in the August general election.

