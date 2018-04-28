Hundreds gather for Power of Play 5K in Bristol, TN Saturday
BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- - Runners and walkers of all ages gathered in Bristol Saturday morning for the Power of Play 5K.
The run kicked off early Saturday morning at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Ballad Health, Bristol Tennessee Schools and Bristol Virginia Schools partnered for the event, to focus on promoting health and fitness for all ages.
Kathy Shaffer said she always looks forward to cheering her granddaughter on during the run, each year.
"I just think it teaches them to be healthy and teaches them leadership," Shaffer said. "You know, just be competitive, it's a good thing."
All the proceeds from the Power of Play 5K go toward physical education and physical activity in Bristol Tennessee and Bristol Virginia Schools.
