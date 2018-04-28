Greeneville Reds host meet and greet for fans
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Cincinnati Reds are less than two months away from kicking off their inaugural rookie league team season in Greeneville.
Saturday, dozens of fans came out to Pioneer Park for a meet and greet.
It was the first time fans could buy Greeneville Reds merchandise, they could also renew season tickets and meet team management.
"This is Reds country and we're so excited to have them be a part of this community. My father and all of my family are very excited about this event today," Reds fan, Connie Smith said.
Greeneville Reds General Manager Brian Cox tells us he's looking forward to the upcoming season at the "crown jewel" of baseball parks in the league.
"It's so exciting just to see this many folks show up. We knew that the fan base was really tight and did a really nice job here but it just kind of shows you that Greeneville really does love having baseball here during the summer," Cox said.
Another meet and greet for fans to meet the players is coming up in June.
The Greeneville Reds first home game is June 19 at 7 p.m.
