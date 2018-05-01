Local

Four candidates vying to become next Carter County Mayor

By: Curtis McCloud

Posted: May 01, 2018 01:09 PM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 01:30 PM EDT

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - A highly contested mayoral race has captivated the attention of voters this election season. Rusty Barnett, incumbent Mayor Leon Humphrey, Larry Shell, and Danny Ward.

Candidate Rusty Barnett is currently serving as Deputy Chief of the Elizabethton Fire Department. He also served as a Captain at Elizabethton Fire Department for twenty-six years.  

Incumbent Mayor Leon Humphrey has served as mayor of Carter County since 2010. He has owned his own businesses and worked as an independent contractor and real estate broker. 

Larry Shell is a risk management and environment coordinator for the Elizabethton Electric Department. 

Danny Ward is a member of the Carter County Commission, a food store manager and is Chairman of the Education Committee. 

There are no Independent or Democrat candidates for mayor in Carter County. The race is expected to be decided Tuesday, May 1st. 
 

