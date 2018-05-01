Five candidates face-off in Greene County Sheriff's race

GREENE COUNTY, TN - Five candidates are facing off to become the next Greene County Sheriff.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pat Hankins

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pat Hankins

Pat Hakins is the current Sheriff for the Greene County Sheriff's Department. He was elected in 2014. He has been married to his wife Michelle for 25 years and has two children. Prior to his election, he worked for the Greeneville Police Department for 31 years. He graduated from Donaldson Police Academy and is the first Greene County Sheriff to graduate from the National Sheriff's Association Sheriff's Institute in Aurora, CO. Hankins is running in the Democratic Primary and filed his petition to run on January 19, 2018. Hankins is also a lifelong farmer and member of the Greene County Livestock Association and a member of Mt. Zion UMC Church.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Vincent Tweed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Vincent Tweed

Vincent Tweed is married to Jeanne Townsend Tweed and has one son. He graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science with a Criminal Justice minor. Tweed is currently a Detective Lt. supervisor for the Greene County Sheriff's Department. He has held that position for 28 years. Tweed is running for the Republican Primary. He filed his petition on January 19, 2018. Tweed wants voters to know he has the necessary tools, training and experience to be Sheriff.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wesley Holt

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wesley Holt

Wesley Holt is a 28 year veteran of the Greene County Sheriff's Dept. He began his career with the Greene County Sheriff's Dept. in 1989 after graduating Walters State Community College with an associates degree in criminal justice. He started out working in the jail and then moved to a road patrol position where he worked his way up through the ranks to his present position as administrative Captain. He serves as Chief of the St. James Volunteer Fire Department and Unit Director of the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad. He also serves on the Tennessee Highway Safety Office as network coordinator of traffic safety for Northeastern Tennessee. Holt is running in the Republican Primary and filed his petition on January 9, 2018. He is married and has two children.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Paul Kilday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Paul Kilday

Paul Kilday is from Greeneville and is married to his wife Karleen of 20 years. They have a daughter that attends Greeneville High School. Kilday has been a Tennessee State Trooper for ten years. He has never ran for office. He wants to see a change in the county. Kilday is running in the Republican Primary and filed his petition on February 9, 2018. He is tired of the drug problem and seeing the effects it's taking on families. He is also running for taxpayers. He has a solid plan to get more deputies without raising taxes. Kilday also wants to be very involved in the school systems to keep them safe.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Danny Greene

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Danny Greene

Danny R. Greene is running in the Republican Primary. He filed his petition to run on January 12, 2018. Greene could not be reached by phone.