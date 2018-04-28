Fire destroys Big Stone Gap home

Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved Courtesy of AP Graphics

Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved Courtesy of AP Graphics

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) - An abandoned house was destroyed after an overnight fire in Big Stone Gap.

The call came in just after midnight of a fire on a back road off of East Big Stone Gap Road.

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Chief Carlos Bush, the house was covered in flames when teams arrived.

The house was abandoned, and no injuries were reported.

According to the chief, there was some damage to a house adjacent to the lot.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.