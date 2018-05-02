PIGEON FORGE, TN (WJHL) -

Darren and Heather Roush enjoy fulfilling their need for speed at Pigeon Forge's newest attraction, "Pigeon Forge Snow."

"It's fast. If you feel the need for speed, go here. It's fast! it's awesome!" said Darren Roush

Sold! So, I gave it a try.



"Here we go! Woohoo!"

Pigeon Forge Snow is the brainchild of owner Matthew Ayers.

"The temperature is about 65 degrees, so you don't need any boots or special equipment. Just show up and have a great time," said Ayers.

The key to the custom building is snowmaking

"We work 24/7. We are blowing snow all the time. It's just something we try to keep up with," said Ayers.

A snow play area is available for the smallest winter lovers under 38 inches tall.

"Here in Pigeon Forge and in the southeast, we have people who have never seen snow. This gives them the chance to experience that whether it's summer or winter," said Ayers.



Adding to winter fun all year long.

"Maybe you'll get it next time. It's probably because you're heavier than me," said Heather Roush