ETSU tuition to increase nearly 3% next fall

By: News Channel 11 Staff, Jordan Moore

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 03:20 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 05:38 AM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) -  News Channel 11 has learned that tuition will increase for students who attend East Tennessee State University. 

Tuition will increase nearly 2.91% next fall. 

This year, in-state tuition was $9,015 for both the fall and spring semesters. Next year,  in-state tuition will increase to $9,277. Those figures are based on the 15 hours of enrollment for a typical fall and spring semester.  

The 2018 - 2019 budget was approved by the board of trustees this afternoon. They said this is the first time in modern history the university has been able to approve a budget this early and during a school year. 

News Channel 11 is following this story. We'll have more details beginning on the news at 5:00 p.m. 




 

