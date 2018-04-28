ETSU tuition to increase nearly 3% next fall

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - News Channel 11 has learned that tuition will increase for students who attend East Tennessee State University.



Tuition will increase nearly 2.91% next fall.



This year, in-state tuition was $9,015 for both the fall and spring semesters. Next year, in-state tuition will increase to $9,277. Those figures are based on the 15 hours of enrollment for a typical fall and spring semester.



The 2018 - 2019 budget was approved by the board of trustees this afternoon. They said this is the first time in modern history the university has been able to approve a budget this early and during a school year.



