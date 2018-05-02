Dickenson County, VA woman wins $250,000

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Source: Virginia Lottery)

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) - A Southwest Virginia woman says she was sitting in her car with a friend when she scratched a Virginia Lottery ticket. Eulala Vanover soon discovered she won $250,000.



“I couldn’t believe it!” the Clintwood woman said. “I’d never won anything like it!”



According to the Virginia Lottery, she won the top prize in Cash Multiplier game.



She bought the winning ticket at Roadrunner Market located on Porterfield Highway in Abingdon, VA.



The Virginia Lottery says she is the second person to claim the top prize in the game, meaning two $250,000 tickets have not been claimed.



The lottery program says it generates more than $1.5 million per day for Virginia's K-12 public schools.





