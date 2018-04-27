DEA sponsors spring National Drug Takeback Day

Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved Courtesy of WTNH

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - The DEA is sponsoring the spring National Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 28th from 10 am to 2 pm.

According to a 2015 survey posted on the DEA's website, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most people abusing prescription drugs took them from family or friends.

The DEA's Take-Back Days gives everyone an opportunity to properly discard their unused or expired prescriptions.

Take-back events in Tennessee can be found at http://countitlockitdropit.org/drop-box-finder. According to the DEA, Tennessee collected 54,294 pounds of medications statewide during two Take-Back Days in 2017. Nationally, the DEA says they collected over 900 tons of prescription medicine through the initiative.

If you can’t make it to a take-back event, visit www.countitlockitdropit.org to find a drop box in your community. Drop boxes are available in all 95 Tennessee counties.