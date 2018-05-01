Crash on Interstate 81 near mile marker 36
Crash on Interstate 81 near mile marker 36
TENNESSEE - (WJHL) - News Channel 11 has learned of a car crash on Interstate 81 this morning.
It is on the Northbound side of the interstate near mile marker 36, near Baileyton.
This crash involved one car around 5 a.m. and it does have possible injuries.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently investigating.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crash on Interstate 81 near mile marker 36
(WJHL) - News Channel 11 has learned of a car crash on Interstate 81 this morning.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Sunny and Warm
Nice Work-Week Warm-UpRead More »
-
Science Hill tops Unicoi Co., while Tennessee High wins broader war against Virginia High
Toppers score 10 runs in 5 innings to stop Blue DevilsRead More »
-
JT Brooks honored at Cherokee High School baseball senior night
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Tri-Cities athlete who has inspired thousands by his response to a tragic injury, was honored at his school Monday night.Read More »
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tennessee hoops gets commitment from graduate-transfer guard
The Vols have filled one of their two open slots in the 2018 class with graduate-transfer guard Khwan ForeRead More »