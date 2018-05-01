Crash on Interstate 81 near mile marker 36

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TENNESSEE - (WJHL) - News Channel 11 has learned of a car crash on Interstate 81 this morning.

It is on the Northbound side of the interstate near mile marker 36, near Baileyton.

This crash involved one car around 5 a.m. and it does have possible injuries.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently investigating.