Crash on Interstate 81 near mile marker 36

By: Amber Kent

Posted: May 01, 2018 06:17 AM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 06:17 AM EDT

TENNESSEE - (WJHL) - News Channel 11 has learned of a car crash on Interstate 81 this morning.

It is on the Northbound side of the interstate near mile marker 36, near Baileyton.

This crash involved one car around 5 a.m. and it does have possible injuries.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently investigating.

