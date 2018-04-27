Commonwealth attorney prefers someone file complaint before investigating Chilhowie invoices

Before deciding whether to open a criminal investigation into a small town's practice of sending business to the mayor, Smyth County Commonwealth Attorney Roy Evans said he'd prefer someone file a formal complaint with his office or Virginia State Police.

As we reported Thursday, our Community Watchdog investigation found the mayor of Chilhowie, over several years, received more business for servicing town vehicles than his similar in-town competitors.

The town manager told us no one realized the disparity until we started asking questions. John Clark added he now intends to re-evaluate the town's process, so business can be more evenly distributed.

The town's process does not include bids or quotes for small purchases. He said the mayor's never asked anyone to bring a town vehicle to his garage and told us the town is well within Virginia law.

Open The Books, a national watchdog organization, called for a criminal investigation as the result of our reporting.

Two months before agreeing to an on-camera interview and acknowledging a disparity, the town manager sent us this statement.

