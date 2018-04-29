Local

Certain Kingsport roads will be impacted by Monday water outage

By: Justin Soto

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 12:26 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2018 12:36 PM EDT

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - According to the City of Kingsport's website, certain roads will be impacted by a water outage on Monday.

The city is working on ongoing waterline improvements in the Ridgefields area.

Crews will be making new waterline connections on Monday, April 30 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The city says during that time, customers along Forestdale Road, Cloverdale Road, Havendale Road, Silverdale Road, and Sunningdale Road will experience a temporary disruption in their water service.

The city recommends taking necessary precautions to protect your water system, like turning off water heaters.

You're asked to call 423-229-9454 with any questions.

The city provided a map of the areas that will be impacted.

 

