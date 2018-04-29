Certain Kingsport roads will be impacted by Monday water outage

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - According to the City of Kingsport's website, certain roads will be impacted by a water outage on Monday.

The city is working on ongoing waterline improvements in the Ridgefields area.

Crews will be making new waterline connections on Monday, April 30 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The city says during that time, customers along Forestdale Road, Cloverdale Road, Havendale Road, Silverdale Road, and Sunningdale Road will experience a temporary disruption in their water service.

The city recommends taking necessary precautions to protect your water system, like turning off water heaters.

You're asked to call 423-229-9454 with any questions.

The city provided a map of the areas that will be impacted.