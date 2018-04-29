Certain Kingsport roads will be impacted by Monday water outage
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - According to the City of Kingsport's website, certain roads will be impacted by a water outage on Monday.
The city is working on ongoing waterline improvements in the Ridgefields area.
Crews will be making new waterline connections on Monday, April 30 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The city says during that time, customers along Forestdale Road, Cloverdale Road, Havendale Road, Silverdale Road, and Sunningdale Road will experience a temporary disruption in their water service.
The city recommends taking necessary precautions to protect your water system, like turning off water heaters.
You're asked to call 423-229-9454 with any questions.
The city provided a map of the areas that will be impacted.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fire destroys home in Greene County
Greene County (WJHL) - A home is a total loss after an overnight fire in Greene County.Read More »
-
Fire destroys Big Stone Gap home
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) - An abandoned house was destroyed after an overnight fire in Big Stone Gap.Read More »
-
-
Titans Caravan makes stop in Johnson City
Wide receiver, Corey Davis, and linebacker, Jayon Brown, met with fans, took pictures and signed autographs at the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Johnson City.Read More »
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Certain Kingsport roads will be impacted by Monday water outage
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - According to the City of Kingsport's website, certain roads will be impacted by a water outage on Monday.Read More »