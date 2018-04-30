Car burglaries in Kingsport cause police to issue warning

Kingsport, TN (WJHL) - Kingsport police have sent out a reminder to all citizens to make sure you lock your car and keep your valuables out of sight.

This is in response to an increase in reported car burglaries.

Tessa Palumbo, one of the victims of the increased burglaries, says that her story should be a warning to people to make sure your cars are locked and safe.

"All this happened within 10 minutes of our arrival and parking," she explained, "it took us about two hours just to clean the glass out of the car. My husband and I both have friends that their kids play here so we wanted them to be more alert when they are here, cause a lot of times the games last until after dark."

Kingsport police also say that things you may not even consider to be valuable like loose change in a cupholder or a phone charger could still lead to your vehicle being targeted.