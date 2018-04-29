Canoe overturns in Watauga River, one person rescued by boat

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Rescue crews were called out to the Watauga River Saturday evening after a canoe overturned, leaving three people scrambling to get to shore.

According to Craig Shaw with the Carter County Rescue Squad, as the canoe overturned near the Quality Plus gas station on W Elk Avenue, two people were able to make it to shore where rescue squad members picked them up.

Shaw said one other person was stranded on an island in the middle of the river, so rescue technicians put a boat in at Blevins Boat ramp and were able to rescue that person from the water.

He added that once they were out of the river, one person was transported by ambulance to Sycamore Shoals to be evaluated, but said that person was expected to be okay.

Saturday night when we spoke to Shaw over the phone he said they are still not sure why the boat overturned, but that over the past few years they've responded to several similar reports of that happening in the same stretch of the Watauga River.

