Canoe overturns in Watauga River, one person rescued by boat
CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Rescue crews were called out to the Watauga River Saturday evening after a canoe overturned, leaving three people scrambling to get to shore.
According to Craig Shaw with the Carter County Rescue Squad, as the canoe overturned near the Quality Plus gas station on W Elk Avenue, two people were able to make it to shore where rescue squad members picked them up.
Shaw said one other person was stranded on an island in the middle of the river, so rescue technicians put a boat in at Blevins Boat ramp and were able to rescue that person from the water.
He added that once they were out of the river, one person was transported by ambulance to Sycamore Shoals to be evaluated, but said that person was expected to be okay.
Saturday night when we spoke to Shaw over the phone he said they are still not sure why the boat overturned, but that over the past few years they've responded to several similar reports of that happening in the same stretch of the Watauga River.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fire destroys home in Greene County
Greene County (WJHL) - A home is a total loss after an overnight fire in Greene County.Read More »
-
Fire destroys Big Stone Gap home
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) - An abandoned house was destroyed after an overnight fire in Big Stone Gap.Read More »
-
-
Titans Caravan makes stop in Johnson City
Wide receiver, Corey Davis, and linebacker, Jayon Brown, met with fans, took pictures and signed autographs at the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Johnson City.Read More »
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Certain Kingsport roads will be impacted by Monday water outage
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - According to the City of Kingsport's website, certain roads will be impacted by a water outage on Monday.Read More »