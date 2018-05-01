JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - A dangerous popular trend is growing across the country students are taking senior pictures on train tracks. While the number of pedestrian train deaths are going down in Tennessee, the demand for photo shoots on train tracks are going up.

Its a popular trend that many seniors consider a right of passage so to speak, Having their pictures taken on area railroad tracks.

Photographer April Freeman says you won't find those type of pictures in her portfolio, she's actually turned several people away who have asked for photo shoots on train tracks.

"They don't know that not only are they unsafe and that you are putting yourself or your kids in a lot of situations at risk but you also, you are trying ot save money on these photos and you are looking at if you get caught hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars in fines."

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, it can be considered trespassing if you are walking or taking photographs on train tracks.

"Sometimes they can get of with just a warning but sometimes the police will fine them especially if they are seeing photographers do this repeatedly and they have been warned."

Jill Moody with Tennessee operation life saver spent a little facetime with us this afternoon talking about a campaign to let people know about the dangers of taking photos on train tracks.

"We really are trying to discourage photographer from putting their clients in such a dangerous position," Jill Moody said.

According to the federal railroad administration there were 13 pedestrian train deaths in the state of Tennessee that happened in 2015.



That number dipping down in 2016 and 2017 to 8 pedestrian train deaths each year.

While those numbers have decreased over the last two years moody and Tennessee operation life saver are still hoping to education photographers across the state so they like April freeman will consider the dangers of scheduling photo shoots on railroad tracks.