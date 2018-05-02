Butler museum tells the story of "the town that wouldn't drown"
The Butler Museum, located in Butler, Tennessee, showcases the unique history of the "the town that wouldn't drown."
The original town, also known as Old Butler, was flooded by the Tennessee Valley Authority in 1948 in order to build Watauga Dam and generate electricity in northeast Tennessee. It was the only incorporated town to be flooded by the TVA. Nearly 800 families and several churches and homes were relocated to higher ground before the flooding.
"It was like a year-long funeral," said George Walker, who is on the Butler & Watauga Valley Heritage Association, Inc. board of directors. Walker grew up in Old Butler and was forced to move after he returned home from serving in the U.S. Navy. "We... lost our farm, our home, our school, our town."
The museum pays homage to Old Butler and life on the Watauga. Several artifacts saved by residents are on display at the museum, including parts of the original post office and barbershop. There are also dozens of pictures showcasing the original town and the buildings that still exist underwater today.
Walker hopes the museum gives visitors a glimpse into a lost city. "I'd like to have them take away a memory of some of the culture some of the heritage that existed in this little town."
The Butler Museum is open every weekend from May 26-Oct 28 from 1:30-4:00 p.m. For more information visit The Butler Museum website.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Accident I-26 westbound causing traffic delays
- UT, Knoxville chancellor removed, will take on faculty role
- At least 5 killed in C-130 aircraft crashes near Savannah airport
- Sheriff's office: Kingsport car chase ends in crash; 3 injured
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Local Headlines
-
Accident I-26 westbound causing traffic delays
An accident on I-26 westbound at mile marker 14 is causing heavy traffic delays.Read More »
-
U.S. Forestry Service investigating 40+ acre fire in Carter County
The U.S. Forestry Service is currently investigating a fire burning in Carter County.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW AT 5P: Report cites 'rodent droppings' on dough trays at Boones Creek Domino's New
News Channel 11 has obtained a health inspection report that cited "excessive rodent activity" at a Dominos restaurant in Boones Creek.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NASCAR Issues Substance Abuse Policy Penalty against driver Spencer Gallagher New
Gallagher has agreed to participate in the Road to Recovery Program.Read More »
-
Casper adds Josh Scott to ETSU soccer coaching staff New
Former Tusculum Associate Head Coach, Milligan standout joins programRead More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sheriff's office: Kingsport car chase ends in crash; 3 injured
A suspect is facing multiple charges after a chase ended in a crash, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.Read More »