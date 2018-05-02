Bristol, Va., city council winners

Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) - Bristol, Va., voters gave one veteran council member a second term, gave another member who was appointed to fill a vacancy his first full term and approved one newcomer to the city's governing council.

William Hartley easily won his second term with 1,054 votes, the most of any candidate in Tuesday's election.

Kevin Wingard was appointed to complete a term but now has won a first full term on the council. He got 665 votes.

Franklin Neal Osborne got the second-most votes with 952.

The top three vote-getters among the candidates won seats on the council. There were four candidates in total.

These members will take their seats as the city council tackles some large issues, including dealing with city debt incurred through The Falls retail development off Exit 5 on Interstate 81.