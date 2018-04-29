Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Dalton Manis, Paramedic

Greene County (WJHL) - A home is a total loss after an overnight fire in Greene County.

Dispatchers tell News Channel 11 fire crews responded to a fire at 5691 Warrensburg Road around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters say the house was covered in flames when they got on scene.

Dispatchers tell us there were no injuries, and it took crews several hours to put the fire out.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says the home is a total loss.

They tell us someone was living in the home, but they were not home at the time of the fire.

Several departments responded to the scene, including Orebank, Caney Branch, Midway, Mosheim, and Debusk fire departments.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.