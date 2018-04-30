AMBER alert issued for missing Roanoke children believed to be in 'extreme danger'
ROANOKE, VA (WRIC) - Virginia State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for two missing Roanoke children who are believed to be in "extreme danger."
Roanoke police say the children, 5-year-old Bailey M. Crumbly and 4-year-old Gauge M. Clinton, were last seen at their grandmother's home on Ravenwood Ave. NW Sunday night, but were missing from the home Monday morning.
B. Crumbly is described as a 3-foot-5, 45-pound black female with long braided hair and brown eyes. Clinton is described as 3-foot-1, 40-pound black male with short curly hair and brown eyes.
The children are believed to be with their mother, Camille Marie Crumbly, and her girlfriend, Tineshia Monae Mack. Police believe they're traveling north towards Indiana in a white, 2018 GMC Sierra U-Haul pickup truck with Arizona license plates AH 96145.
Police say C. Crumbly is a non-custodial parent and is not allowed to have contact with the children. She is facing abduction and violation of a court order charges.
Both C. Crumbly and Mack have several active warrants unrelated to this incident, police say.
C. Crumbly is described as a 5-foot-2, 165-pound black female with short black hair, who is possibly wearing a pink wig. She also has piercings on her right cheek.
Mack often goes by her middle name, Monae, according to police.
Anyone with information on their immediate location is asked to call 911 or our tip line at (540) 344-6681.
