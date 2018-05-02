Accident I-26 westbound causing traffic delays
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - An accident on I-26 westbound at mile marker 14 is causing heavy traffic delays.
Washington County Dispatch confirmed the accident, this all happened around 2:40 pm. No injuries have been reported at this time.
